10 Best Node.js GitLab API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nod
@gitbeaker/node
🤖 GitLab API NodeJS library with full support of all the Gitlab API services.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
992
Weekly Downloads
67.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
node-gitlab
Gitlab nodejs API Client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
961
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gj
@nerdvision/gitlab-js
A more intuitive and modern way to interact with the GitLab API in JavaScript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sga
simple-gitlab-api
A simple GitLab API library for Node.js using simple request-promise calls
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gca
gitlab-ce-api
A node module for connecting to and getting data from gitlab 8
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gk
gitlab-kirakishin
gitlab api nodejs library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gan
gitlab-api-node
gitlab-api-node is gitlab-api-node npm package.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nct-gitlab
gitlab api nodejs library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gn
gitlab-node
access gitlab api by using node. API Reference Docs:
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ga
gitlab-apis
Gitlab APIs Node Client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
viperlab-cli
An isomorphic API for GitLab supporting browser and Node.js environments.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng
node.gitlab
nodejs library of gitlab API.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
