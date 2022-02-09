openbase logo
10 Best Node.js GitLab API Libraries

nod

@gitbeaker/node

🤖 GitLab API NodeJS library with full support of all the Gitlab API services.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
992
Weekly Downloads
67.3K
Last Commit
5d ago

node-gitlab

Gitlab nodejs API Client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
961
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gj

@nerdvision/gitlab-js

A more intuitive and modern way to interact with the GitLab API in JavaScript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
sga

simple-gitlab-api

A simple GitLab API library for Node.js using simple request-promise calls

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gca

gitlab-ce-api

A node module for connecting to and getting data from gitlab 8

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
gk

gitlab-kirakishin

gitlab api nodejs library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gan

gitlab-api-node

gitlab-api-node is gitlab-api-node npm package.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

nct-gitlab

gitlab api nodejs library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
gn

gitlab-node

access gitlab api by using node. API Reference Docs:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ga

gitlab-apis

Gitlab APIs Node Client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
vc

viperlab-cli

An isomorphic API for GitLab supporting browser and Node.js environments.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ng

node.gitlab

nodejs library of gitlab API.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago