10 Best Node.js GitHub Login API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
@octokit/auth-token

GitHub API token authentication for browsers and Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
5.6M
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
githubauthreq

Authorise GitHub API requests with the appropriate environment variables

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
352
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
github-auth

Middleware for github based authorization.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
@octokit/auth-oauth-app

GitHub OAuth App authentication for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
213K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@octokit/auth

GitHub API authentication strategies for Browsers, Node.js, and Deno

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
passport-github2

GitHub authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
passport-github

GitHub authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
522
Weekly Downloads
20.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ghauth

Create and load persistent GitHub authentication tokens for command-line apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
github-oauth

simple node.js functions for doing oauth login with github

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
6yrs ago
github-with-auth

Get started using the github in no time! Instantiates github module by using ghauth.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago