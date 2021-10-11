openbase logo
10 Best Node.js GitHub API Libraries

@octokit/rest

GitHub REST API client for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
5.9M
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
octonode

github api v3 in nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
16.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
gh-got

Convenience wrapper for Got to interact with the GitHub API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
479K
Last Commit
1mo ago

github-api

A higher-level wrapper around the Github API. Intended for the browser.

BSD-3-Clause-Clear
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
25.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago

githulk

Githulk smash API. Githulk strong.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
github-base

Simple, opinionated node.js interface for creating basic apps with the GitHub API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gists

Methods for working with the GitHub Gist API. Node.js/JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
githubot

Github API access, tailored for Hubot

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ghissues

A node library to interact with the GitHub issues API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
githubjs

Javascript Plugin over Github APIs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago