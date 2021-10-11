Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js GitHub API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@octokit/rest
GitHub REST API client for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
5.9M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
oct
octonode
github api v3 in nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
16.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gg
gh-got
Convenience wrapper for Got to interact with the GitHub API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
479K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
github-api
A higher-level wrapper around the Github API. Intended for the browser.
Save
BSD-3-Clause-Clear
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
25.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
githulk
Githulk smash API. Githulk strong.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gb
github-base
Simple, opinionated node.js interface for creating basic apps with the GitHub API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gis
gists
Methods for working with the GitHub Gist API. Node.js/JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
git
githubot
Github API access, tailored for Hubot
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ghi
ghissues
A node library to interact with the GitHub issues API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
git
githubjs
Javascript Plugin over Github APIs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package