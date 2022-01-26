openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Functional Programming Libraries

fp-ts

Functional programming in TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
776K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Bleeding Edge
2Highly Customizable
2Hard to Use
underscore

JavaScript's utility _ belt

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26.3K
Weekly Downloads
9.1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
87
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
lodash

A modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.3M
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
618
Top Feedback
64Great Documentation
61Easy to Use
43Performant

rubico

[a]synchronous functional programming

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

elm

Compiler for Elm, a functional language for reliable webapps.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.7K
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
flyd

The minimalistic but powerful, modular, functional reactive programming library in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
860
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge

nectarjs

🔱 Javascript's God Mode. No VM. No Bytecode. No GC. Just native binaries.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
439
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
livescript

LiveScript is a language which compiles to JavaScript. It has a straightforward mapping to JavaScript and allows you to write expressive code devoid of repetitive boilerplate. While LiveScript adds many features to assist in functional style programming, it also has many improvements for object oriented and imperative programming.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bilby

Serious functional programming library for JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
594
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
7yrs ago
fpo

FP library for JavaScript. Supports named-argument style methods.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
15d ago
functionkit

A lodash ripoff.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
10mos ago
pun

A small library to enable pattern matching in javascript and coffeescript

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
350
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7yrs ago
bimn

javascript library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
lemonad

a functional programming library for javascript. an experiment in elegant JS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
646
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago