10 Best Node.js Functional Programming Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ft
fp-ts
Functional programming in TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
776K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Bleeding Edge
2
Highly Customizable
2
Hard to Use
und
underscore
JavaScript's utility _ belt
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26.3K
Weekly Downloads
9.1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
87
Top Feedback
16
Great Documentation
13
Easy to Use
7
Performant
lodash
A modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.3M
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
618
Top Feedback
64
Great Documentation
61
Easy to Use
43
Performant
rubico
[a]synchronous functional programming
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
elm
Compiler for Elm, a functional language for reliable webapps.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.7K
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
fly
flyd
The minimalistic but powerful, modular, functional reactive programming library in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
860
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
nectarjs
🔱 Javascript's God Mode. No VM. No Bytecode. No GC. Just native binaries.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
439
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
liv
livescript
LiveScript is a language which compiles to JavaScript. It has a straightforward mapping to JavaScript and allows you to write expressive code devoid of repetitive boilerplate. While LiveScript adds many features to assist in functional style programming, it also has many improvements for object oriented and imperative programming.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bil
bilby
Serious functional programming library for JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
594
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fpo
fpo
FP library for JavaScript. Supports named-argument style methods.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fun
functionkit
A lodash ripoff.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pun
pun
A small library to enable pattern matching in javascript and coffeescript
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
350
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bim
bimn
javascript library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lem
lemonad
a functional programming library for javascript. an experiment in elegant JS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
646
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
