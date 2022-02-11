openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Full-Stack Framework Libraries

strapi

🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
19Performant

ghost

Turn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39.6K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

feathers

A framework for real-time applications and REST APIs with JavaScript and TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
13.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

socketcluster

Highly scalable realtime framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
met

meteor

Install Meteor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
User Rating
3.8/ 5
104
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
7Performant
nrg

@ianwalter/nrg

A batteries-included web framework for Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
171
Last Commit
3mos ago
rh

rest-hapi

🚀 A RESTful API generator for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation

allcountjs

Rapid application development framework for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
410
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago

catberry

Catberry is an isomorphic framework for building universal front-end apps using components, Flux architecture and progressive rendering.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
798
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1mo ago

mern-cli

⛔️ DEPRECATED - A cli tool for getting started with MERN

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
570
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago

seeds

Seeds is a framework designed for Rapid Application Prototyping.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago

twee

Modern MVC Framework for Node.js and io.js based on Express.js for professionals with deadlines in enterprise

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago

coke

A full stack MVC framework that speeds up your web development.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago