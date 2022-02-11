Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Full-Stack Framework Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
strapi
🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32
Easy to Use
27
Great Documentation
19
Performant
ghost
Turn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39.6K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
feathers
A framework for real-time applications and REST APIs with JavaScript and TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
13.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
socketcluster
Highly scalable realtime framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
met
meteor
Install Meteor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
104
Top Feedback
9
Easy to Use
8
Great Documentation
7
Performant
nrg
@ianwalter/nrg
A batteries-included web framework for Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
171
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rh
rest-hapi
🚀 A RESTful API generator for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
allcountjs
Rapid application development framework for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
410
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
catberry
Catberry is an isomorphic framework for building universal front-end apps using components, Flux architecture and progressive rendering.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
798
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mern-cli
⛔️ DEPRECATED - A cli tool for getting started with MERN
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
570
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
seeds
Seeds is a framework designed for Rapid Application Prototyping.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
twee
Modern MVC Framework for Node.js and io.js based on Express.js for professionals with deadlines in enterprise
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
coke
A full stack MVC framework that speeds up your web development.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package