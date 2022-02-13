Categories
7 Best Node.js Forum Libraries
nodebb
Node.js based forum software built for the modern web
GPL-3.0
DefinitelyTyped
12.5K
1
1d ago
5.0
/ 5
2
1
Easy to Use
sto
stopforumspam
nodejs wrapper for the StopForumSpam.com REST API
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
3
1.6K
13d ago
5.0
/ 5
1
tj
total.js
Node.js framework
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
4.1K
325
3mos ago
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
epochtalk
Next Generation Forum Software
ISC
DefinitelyTyped
117
1
9mos ago
linear
💬 A simple setup micro-forum built in Node.js with Express and MongoDB.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
4
3
4yrs ago
our
ourjs
Free Blog Engine, Forum System, Website Template and CMS Platform based on Node.JS
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
3
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
f.orum
real-time forum software written in javascript. could very well replace your old phpBB forum (it replaced ours). react+redux, node, postgres.
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
26
1
3yrs ago
