openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

7 Best Node.js Forum Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nodebb

Node.js based forum software built for the modern web

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
sto

stopforumspam

nodejs wrapper for the StopForumSpam.com REST API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tj

total.js

Node.js framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
325
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation

epochtalk

Next Generation Forum Software

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago

linear

💬 A simple setup micro-forum built in Node.js with Express and MongoDB.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
our

ourjs

Free Blog Engine, Forum System, Website Template and CMS Platform based on Node.JS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit

f.orum

real-time forum software written in javascript. could very well replace your old phpBB forum (it replaced ours). react+redux, node, postgres.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago