10 Best Node.js Files Libraries

xlsx

📗 SheetJS Community Edition -- Spreadsheet Data Toolkit

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
45
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
hwp

html-webpack-plugin

Simplifies creation of HTML files to serve your webpack bundles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
10.9M
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
20
Top Feedback
14Easy to Use
12Highly Customizable
11Performant
gf

graceful-fs

fs with incremental backoff on EMFILE

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
45M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

serve

Static file serving and directory listing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
827K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
14
Top Feedback
11Easy to Use
10Great Documentation
6Performant
cho

chokidar

Minimal and efficient cross-platform file watching library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
44.1M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
12
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Performant
3Poor Documentation
ef

express-fileupload

Simple express file upload middleware that wraps around busboy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
225K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rim

rimraf

A `rm -rf` util for nodejs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
63M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Performant
mkd

mkdirp

Recursively mkdir, like `mkdir -p`, but in node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
54.6M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
bpm

babel-plugin-module-resolver

Custom module resolver plugin for Babel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
2M
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

docxtemplater

Generate docx pptx and xlsx (Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel documents) from templates, from Node.js, the Browser and the command line / Demo: https://www.docxtemplater.com/demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
35.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
fj

fs-jetpack

Better file system API for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
128K
Last Commit
6d ago
rpc

rollup-plugin-copy

Copy files and folders using Rollup

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
275K
Last Commit
1yr ago
cwp

clean-webpack-plugin

A webpack plugin to remove your build folder(s) before building

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.7M
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

dxf-parser

A javascript parser for DXF files. It reads DXF file strings into one large javascript object with more readable properties and a more logical structure.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

gulp-choose-files

Gulp plugin that prompts you to choose the files pass through the stream.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
18.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

html-docx-js

Converts HTML documents to DOCX in the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
845
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
fi

files-io

Read many files with node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
329
Last Commit
1yr ago
nsc

nscdb

The package nscdb is a lightweight database package for node. Its default adapters can handle yaml, xml and json files

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago

choose-files

Prompt the user to select files, then pass them to a callback.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
2yrs ago

cozy-files

This repository was part of CozyV2 which has been deprecated

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago