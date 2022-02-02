Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
8 Best Node.js File Saving Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
yc
ytdl-core
YouTube video downloader in javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
114K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
ymd
youtube-mp3-downloader
Extract music from YouTube videos
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
418
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jbf
js-base64-file
node loading, converting and saving of local and remote files as base64 images or files. Perfect for image data uri use!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
df
download-file
Generic file download utility
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ba6
ba64
A tiny npm module for saving Base64 encoded images that are part of data URLs to your file system.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
552
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
splash-cli
A simple, command line tool to download Unsplash wallpapers. It’s not intended to be anything particularly fancy — it just works.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
477
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
fil
@wessberg/filesaver
A Promise-based class that can save/remove files to/from disk and make folders recursively.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pic
picsee
Express-Compatible middleware that offers support for uploading photos, setting custom sizes, and storing them locally or remotely.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package