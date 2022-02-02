openbase logo
8 Best Node.js File Saving Libraries

ytdl-core

YouTube video downloader in javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
114K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
youtube-mp3-downloader

Extract music from YouTube videos

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
418
Last Commit
2mos ago
js-base64-file

node loading, converting and saving of local and remote files as base64 images or files. Perfect for image data uri use!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
7mos ago
download-file

Generic file download utility

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
ba64

A tiny npm module for saving Base64 encoded images that are part of data URLs to your file system.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
552
Last Commit
4yrs ago

splash-cli

A simple, command line tool to download Unsplash wallpapers. It’s not intended to be anything particularly fancy — it just works.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
477
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
@wessberg/filesaver

A Promise-based class that can save/remove files to/from disk and make folders recursively.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2yrs ago
picsee

Express-Compatible middleware that offers support for uploading photos, setting custom sizes, and storing them locally or remotely.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago