10 Best Node.js File Conversion Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
pap
papaparse
Fast and powerful CSV (delimited text) parser that gracefully handles large files and malformed input
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
j2c
json-2-csv
Convert JSON to CSV *or* CSV to JSON!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
262
Weekly Downloads
58.1K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
csv
csvtojson
Blazing fast and Comprehensive CSV Parser for Node.JS / Browser / Command Line.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
479K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
ffm
ffmpeg
ffmpeg module for nodejs
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
483
Weekly Downloads
37.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Poor Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Bleeding Edge
lc
libreoffice-convert
A simple and fast node.js module for converting office documents to different formats
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
wc
webp-converter
[DEPRECATED] A small node.js library for converting any image to webp file format or converting webp image to any image file format.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
convertapi
A Node.js library for the ConvertAPI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
htx
html-to-xlsx
node.js based html to xlsx transformation
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
otp
office-to-pdf
Converts office documents (buffer) like .doc .docx .ppt .pptx to pdf
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
733
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mtj
markdown-to-json
🕹️ Convert YAML front-matter in Markdown files to JSON. v0.5.1 is published on NPM. Current version is v0.5.3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
238
Weekly Downloads
685
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ic
image-convert
convert image to different format like gif2jpg jpg2png also manage the quality & size
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gif
gifify
😻 Convert any video file to an optimized animated GIF.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ffe
fluent-ffmpeg-extended
A fluent API to FFMPEG (http://www.ffmpeg.org)
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
