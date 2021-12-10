openbase logo
10 Best Node.js File Conversion Libraries

pap

papaparse

Fast and powerful CSV (delimited text) parser that gracefully handles large files and malformed input

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
j2c

json-2-csv

Convert JSON to CSV *or* CSV to JSON!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
262
Weekly Downloads
58.1K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
csv

csvtojson

Blazing fast and Comprehensive CSV Parser for Node.JS / Browser / Command Line.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
479K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
ffm

ffmpeg

ffmpeg module for nodejs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
483
Weekly Downloads
37.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Poor Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge
lc

libreoffice-convert

A simple and fast node.js module for converting office documents to different formats

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
wc

webp-converter

[DEPRECATED] A small node.js library for converting any image to webp file format or converting webp image to any image file format.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago

convertapi

A Node.js library for the ConvertAPI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
htx

html-to-xlsx

node.js based html to xlsx transformation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
otp

office-to-pdf

Converts office documents (buffer) like .doc .docx .ppt .pptx to pdf

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
733
Last Commit
mtj

markdown-to-json

🕹️ Convert YAML front-matter in Markdown files to JSON. v0.5.1 is published on NPM. Current version is v0.5.3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
238
Weekly Downloads
685
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ic

image-convert

convert image to different format like gif2jpg jpg2png also manage the quality & size

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
5yrs ago
gif

gifify

😻 Convert any video file to an optimized animated GIF.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ffe

fluent-ffmpeg-extended

A fluent API to FFMPEG (http://www.ffmpeg.org)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
8yrs ago