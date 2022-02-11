Categories
10 Best Node.js Face Detection Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
expo-face-detector
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
faj
face-api.js
JavaScript API for face detection and face recognition in the browser with tensorflow.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
clm
clmtrackr
Javascript library for precise tracking of facial features via Constrained Local Models
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
fac
facenet
Solve face verification, recognition and clustering problems: A TensorFlow backed FaceNet implementation for Node.js.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fr
face-recognition
Simple Node.js package for robust face detection and face recognition. JavaScript and TypeScript API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
ka
kairos-api
The Node.js client for the Kairos face recognition API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fac
faced
faced is a light-weight library to identify faces and it's features such as eyes, nose and mouth
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fd
face-detector
A simple module to detect faces from an image URL or file (path)
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fd
face-detect
Pure-JS face detection; nodeified &npmified fork of liuliu's browser version https://github.com/liuliu/ccv/tree/current/js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sfd
smile-face-detector
Smile face detect library using opencv
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
