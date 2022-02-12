openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Ethereum Smart Contract Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

hardhat

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
eid

ethereum-input-data-decoder

Ethereum smart contract transaction input data decoder

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
368
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@nomiclabs/hardhat-etherscan

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
2d ago

@eth-optimism/contracts

The Optimism monorepo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-truffle5

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
2d ago

@nomiclabs/buidler

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
hd

hardhat-deploy

hardhat deployment plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
7d ago

@uma/contracts-node

UMA Protocol Running on Ethereum

AGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
488
Last Commit
3d ago
ec

eth-crypto

Cryptographic javascript-functions for ethereum and tutorials to use them with web3js and solidity

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
605
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
4d ago

opensea-js

JavaScript SDK for the OpenSea marketplace. Let your users buy or sell cryptogoods on your own site!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
4d ago

@0x/contracts-utils

Smart contract utils of 0x protocol

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
520
Last Commit
3d ago

@requestnetwork/smart-contracts

A JavaScript library for interacting with the Request Network protocol

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
792
Last Commit
4d ago

@0x/contracts-exchange

Smart contract components of 0x protocol

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
307
Last Commit
3d ago

tribute-contracts

A new modular DAO framework, inspired by the Moloch smart contracts

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
6d ago
hde

hardhat-deploy-ethers

Hardhat plugin for ethers that plays well with hardhat-deploy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
14.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
hgr

hardhat-gas-reporter

Gas usage per unit test. Average gas usage per method. (eth-gas-reporter for Hardhat)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

@lukso/universalprofile-smart-contracts

The reference implementation for universal profiles smart contracts

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
5d ago

@hifi/protocol

Monorepo implementing the Hifi fixed-rate, fixed-term lending protocol

LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
12d ago

@ganache/utils

A tool for creating a local blockchain for fast Ethereum development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
11d ago
bd

buidler-deploy

hardhat deployment plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
7d ago

@tenderly/hardhat-tenderly

Tenderly plugin for HardHat

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@ganache/ethereum-transaction

A tool for creating a local blockchain for fast Ethereum development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
11d ago

@erc725/erc725.js

Package to interact with ERC725 smart contracts

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
130
Last Commit
3d ago
con

@paulrberg/contracts

Off-the-shelf Solidity smart contracts

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
4mos ago

@openzeppelin/contract-loader

Load contract ABIs from built artifacts and return contract objects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
19.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago

@mycrypto/eth-scan

An efficient Ether and token balance scanner library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
370
Last Commit
4mos ago

@0xcert/cert

0xcert Framework - JavaScript framework for building decentralized applications - build something unique

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
379
Last Commit
2mos ago

@0xcert/utils

0xcert Framework - JavaScript framework for building decentralized applications - build something unique

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
376
Last Commit
2mos ago

@gelatonetwork/limit-orders-lib

Gelato swap orders library

GPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
1mo ago
ht

hardhat-typechain

TypeChain tasks for Buidler

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@melonproject/protocol

Enzyme Protocol Implementation

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
285
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4d ago

@0xcert/scaffold

0xcert Framework - JavaScript framework for building decentralized applications - build something unique

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2mos ago

@0xcert/ethereum-utils

0xcert Framework - JavaScript framework for building decentralized applications - build something unique

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
2mos ago

@0xcert/ethereum-generic-provider

0xcert Framework - JavaScript framework for building decentralized applications - build something unique

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2mos ago

mythxjs

Mythxjs is a library for the MythX smart contract security analysis platform.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
21d ago
vc

@connext/vector-contracts

Smart contracts powering Connext's minimalist channel platform

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
etd

ethereum-tx-decoder

Lightweight Javascript utility for decoding function parameters from Ethereum transactions.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
em

ethereum-multicall

Multicall allows multiple smart contract constant function calls to be grouped into a single call and the results aggregated into a single result

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit

@0xcert/ethereum-gateway

0xcert Framework - JavaScript framework for building decentralized applications - build something unique

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2mos ago
pm

prb-math

Smart contract library for advanced fixed-point math

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
fc

flex-contract

A modern, flexible Ethereum smart contract abstraction.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3mos ago

@3test/ethereum-utils

0xcert Framework - JavaScript framework for building decentralized applications - build something unique

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2mos ago
pv

@aave/protocol-v2

Aave Protocol V2 smart contracts

AGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
305
Last Commit
vc

@pooltogether/v4-core

PoolTogether V4 Core Smart Contracts

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit

@evan.network/dbcp

Distributed Business Communication Protocol: a formalised Ethereum based smart contract interaction description

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
2yrs ago
wr

web3js-raw

web3js wrapper to work with minimum dependencies

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
3yrs ago

giveth-liquidpledging

Liquid Pledging

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago

@evan.network/api-blockchain-core

blockchain programming framework for evan.network

AGPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago