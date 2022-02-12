Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Ethereum Smart Contract Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
hardhat
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
eid
ethereum-input-data-decoder
Ethereum smart contract transaction input data decoder
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
368
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@nomiclabs/hardhat-etherscan
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@eth-optimism/contracts
The Optimism monorepo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-truffle5
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/buidler
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hd
hardhat-deploy
hardhat deployment plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@uma/contracts-node
UMA Protocol Running on Ethereum
Save
AGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
488
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ec
eth-crypto
Cryptographic javascript-functions for ethereum and tutorials to use them with web3js and solidity
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
605
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
opensea-js
JavaScript SDK for the OpenSea marketplace. Let your users buy or sell cryptogoods on your own site!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@0x/contracts-utils
Smart contract utils of 0x protocol
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
520
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@requestnetwork/smart-contracts
A JavaScript library for interacting with the Request Network protocol
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
792
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@0x/contracts-exchange
Smart contract components of 0x protocol
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
307
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tribute-contracts
A new modular DAO framework, inspired by the Moloch smart contracts
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hde
hardhat-deploy-ethers
Hardhat plugin for ethers that plays well with hardhat-deploy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
14.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hgr
hardhat-gas-reporter
Gas usage per unit test. Average gas usage per method. (eth-gas-reporter for Hardhat)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@lukso/universalprofile-smart-contracts
The reference implementation for universal profiles smart contracts
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@hifi/protocol
Monorepo implementing the Hifi fixed-rate, fixed-term lending protocol
Save
LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ganache/utils
A tool for creating a local blockchain for fast Ethereum development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bd
buidler-deploy
hardhat deployment plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tenderly/hardhat-tenderly
Tenderly plugin for HardHat
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ganache/ethereum-transaction
A tool for creating a local blockchain for fast Ethereum development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@erc725/erc725.js
Package to interact with ERC725 smart contracts
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
130
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
con
@paulrberg/contracts
Off-the-shelf Solidity smart contracts
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@openzeppelin/contract-loader
Load contract ABIs from built artifacts and return contract objects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
19.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@mycrypto/eth-scan
An efficient Ether and token balance scanner library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
370
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@0xcert/cert
0xcert Framework - JavaScript framework for building decentralized applications - build something unique
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
379
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@0xcert/utils
0xcert Framework - JavaScript framework for building decentralized applications - build something unique
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
376
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@gelatonetwork/limit-orders-lib
Gelato swap orders library
Save
GPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ht
hardhat-typechain
TypeChain tasks for Buidler
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@melonproject/protocol
Enzyme Protocol Implementation
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
285
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@0xcert/scaffold
0xcert Framework - JavaScript framework for building decentralized applications - build something unique
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@0xcert/ethereum-utils
0xcert Framework - JavaScript framework for building decentralized applications - build something unique
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@0xcert/ethereum-generic-provider
0xcert Framework - JavaScript framework for building decentralized applications - build something unique
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mythxjs
Mythxjs is a library for the MythX smart contract security analysis platform.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
@connext/vector-contracts
Smart contracts powering Connext's minimalist channel platform
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
etd
ethereum-tx-decoder
Lightweight Javascript utility for decoding function parameters from Ethereum transactions.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
em
ethereum-multicall
Multicall allows multiple smart contract constant function calls to be grouped into a single call and the results aggregated into a single result
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@0xcert/ethereum-gateway
0xcert Framework - JavaScript framework for building decentralized applications - build something unique
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pm
prb-math
Smart contract library for advanced fixed-point math
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fc
flex-contract
A modern, flexible Ethereum smart contract abstraction.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@3test/ethereum-utils
0xcert Framework - JavaScript framework for building decentralized applications - build something unique
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pv
@aave/protocol-v2
Aave Protocol V2 smart contracts
Save
AGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
305
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
@pooltogether/v4-core
PoolTogether V4 Core Smart Contracts
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@evan.network/dbcp
Distributed Business Communication Protocol: a formalised Ethereum based smart contract interaction description
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wr
web3js-raw
web3js wrapper to work with minimum dependencies
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
giveth-liquidpledging
Liquid Pledging
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@evan.network/api-blockchain-core
blockchain programming framework for evan.network
Save
AGPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package