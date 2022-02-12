openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Ethereum API Libraries

hardhat

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

web3

Ethereum JavaScript API

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
466K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
16
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
merkletreejs

🌱 Construct Merkle Trees and verify proofs in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@toruslabs/torus-embed

Embeds the Torus Wallet directly in your application via torus-embed. Exposes a Web3 Provider.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
25.6K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@uniswap/v2-core

🎛 Core smart contracts of Uniswap V2

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
59.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@ethereumjs/common

Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
299K
Last Commit
5d ago

@ethereumjs/tx

Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
285K
Last Commit
5d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethers

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
57.4K
Last Commit
2d ago

@truffle/db

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
32.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-etherscan

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
2d ago

@ethereumjs/vm

Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
5d ago

@ethereumjs/blockchain

Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
72.4K
Last Commit
5d ago

@walletconnect/core

WalletConnect Monorepo

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
6d ago

@walletconnect/socket-transport

WalletConnect Monorepo

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
124K
Last Commit
6d ago

@walletconnect/iso-crypto

WalletConnect Monorepo

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
124K
Last Commit
6d ago

@walletconnect/client

WalletConnect Monorepo

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
6d ago

@walletconnect/web3-provider

WalletConnect Monorepo

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
78.3K
Last Commit
6d ago

embark-utils

Framework for serverless Decentralized Applications using Ethereum, IPFS and other platforms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@walletconnect/http-connection

WalletConnect Monorepo

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
74.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@eth-optimism/contracts

The Optimism monorepo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-truffle5

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
2d ago

@walletconnect/signer-connection

WalletConnect Monorepo

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
35.6K
Last Commit
6d ago

@walletconnect/ethereum-provider

WalletConnect Monorepo

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
6d ago

@truffle/resolver

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

ethereumjs-wallet

Utilities for handling Ethereum keys

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
788
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

ethereum-cryptography

Every cryptographic primitive needed to work on Ethereum, for the browser and Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
368K
Last Commit
17d ago

solc

Javascript bindings for the Solidity compiler

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
917
Weekly Downloads
246K
Last Commit
11d ago
hardhat-deploy

hardhat deployment plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
eth-crypto

Cryptographic javascript-functions for ethereum and tutorials to use them with web3js and solidity

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
605
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
4d ago

@maticnetwork/maticjs

Javascript developer library to interact with Matic Network

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
299
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
6d ago

@metamask/controllers

Collection of platform-agnostic modules for creating secure data models for cryptocurrency wallets

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
18d ago

eth-block-tracker

A JS module for keeping track of the latest Ethereum block by polling an ethereum provider

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
204K
Last Commit
4mos ago
hardhat-gas-reporter

Gas usage per unit test. Average gas usage per method. (eth-gas-reporter for Hardhat)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
eth-gas-reporter

Gas usage per unit test. Average gas usage per method. A mocha reporter.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
478
Weekly Downloads
33.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@metamask/detect-provider

A tiny utility for detecting the MetaMask Ethereum Provider, or any Provider compliant with EIP 1193.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago

ethereumjs-utils

Project is in active development and has been moved to the EthereumJS monorepo.

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
576
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
8mos ago

0x.js

0x protocol monorepo - includes our smart contracts and many developer tools

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
@ensdomains/address-encoder

Encodes and decodes address formats for various cryptocurrencies

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit

abi-decoder

Nodejs and Javascript library for decoding data params and events from ethereum transactions

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
22.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
wallet-address-validator

Useful library for validation of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocoin addresses

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
234
Weekly Downloads
17.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

ethereumjs-blockstream

Reliable stream of Ethereum blocks

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
9.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
human-standard-token-abi

A JSON ABI for the Ethereum ERC 20 Token Standard

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ethereum-multicall

Multicall allows multiple smart contract constant function calls to be grouped into a single call and the results aggregated into a single result

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
coinmon

💰 The cryptocurrency price tool on CLI. 🖥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
1yr ago

squeezer-cli

Squeezer Framework - Build serverless dApps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
3yrs ago