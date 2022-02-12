Categories
10 Best Node.js Ethereum API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
hardhat
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
web3
Ethereum JavaScript API
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
466K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
mer
merkletreejs
🌱 Construct Merkle Trees and verify proofs in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@toruslabs/torus-embed
Embeds the Torus Wallet directly in your application via torus-embed. Exposes a Web3 Provider.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
25.6K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@uniswap/v2-core
🎛 Core smart contracts of Uniswap V2
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
59.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@ethereumjs/common
Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
299K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethereumjs/tx
Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
285K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethers
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
57.4K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/db
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
32.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-etherscan
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethereumjs/vm
Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethereumjs/blockchain
Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
72.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@walletconnect/core
WalletConnect Monorepo
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@walletconnect/socket-transport
WalletConnect Monorepo
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
124K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@walletconnect/iso-crypto
WalletConnect Monorepo
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
124K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@walletconnect/client
WalletConnect Monorepo
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@walletconnect/web3-provider
WalletConnect Monorepo
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
78.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
embark-utils
Framework for serverless Decentralized Applications using Ethereum, IPFS and other platforms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@walletconnect/http-connection
WalletConnect Monorepo
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
74.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@eth-optimism/contracts
The Optimism monorepo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-truffle5
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@walletconnect/signer-connection
WalletConnect Monorepo
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
35.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@walletconnect/ethereum-provider
WalletConnect Monorepo
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/resolver
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ethereumjs-wallet
Utilities for handling Ethereum keys
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
788
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
ethereum-cryptography
Every cryptographic primitive needed to work on Ethereum, for the browser and Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
368K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
solc
Javascript bindings for the Solidity compiler
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
917
Weekly Downloads
246K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hd
hardhat-deploy
hardhat deployment plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ec
eth-crypto
Cryptographic javascript-functions for ethereum and tutorials to use them with web3js and solidity
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
605
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@maticnetwork/maticjs
Javascript developer library to interact with Matic Network
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
299
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@metamask/controllers
Collection of platform-agnostic modules for creating secure data models for cryptocurrency wallets
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eth-block-tracker
A JS module for keeping track of the latest Ethereum block by polling an ethereum provider
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
204K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hgr
hardhat-gas-reporter
Gas usage per unit test. Average gas usage per method. (eth-gas-reporter for Hardhat)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
egr
eth-gas-reporter
Gas usage per unit test. Average gas usage per method. A mocha reporter.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
478
Weekly Downloads
33.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
1.68KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
@metamask/detect-provider
A tiny utility for detecting the MetaMask Ethereum Provider, or any Provider compliant with EIP 1193.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ethereumjs-utils
Project is in active development and has been moved to the EthereumJS monorepo.
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
576
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
0x.js
0x protocol monorepo - includes our smart contracts and many developer tools
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ae
@ensdomains/address-encoder
Encodes and decodes address formats for various cryptocurrencies
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
abi-decoder
Nodejs and Javascript library for decoding data params and events from ethereum transactions
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
22.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wav
wallet-address-validator
Useful library for validation of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocoin addresses
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
234
Weekly Downloads
17.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ethereumjs-blockstream
Reliable stream of Ethereum blocks
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
9.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hst
human-standard-token-abi
A JSON ABI for the Ethereum ERC 20 Token Standard
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
em
ethereum-multicall
Multicall allows multiple smart contract constant function calls to be grouped into a single call and the results aggregated into a single result
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
coi
coinmon
💰 The cryptocurrency price tool on CLI. 🖥
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
squeezer-cli
Squeezer Framework - Build serverless dApps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
