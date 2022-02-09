openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Environment Variables Libraries

dotenv

Loads environment variables from .env for nodejs projects.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.9K
Weekly Downloads
24.6M
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
105
Top Feedback
56Easy to Use
43Great Documentation
28Performant
dotenv-webpack

A secure webpack plugin that supports dotenv and other environment variables and only exposes what you choose and use.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.8M
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
envalid

Environment variable validation for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
815
Weekly Downloads
91.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
nconf

Hierarchical node.js configuration with files, environment variables, command-line arguments, and atomic object merging.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
816K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
cross-env

🔀 Cross platform setting of environment scripts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
4.6M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Abandoned
env-cmd

Setting environment variables from a file

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
531K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
dotenv-safe

Load environment variables from .env and ensure they are all present

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
710
Weekly Downloads
110K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant

jest-environment-node

Delightful JavaScript Testing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
15.8M
Last Commit
2d ago
cogenv

Cogenv is a module that loads environment variables from an .env file into cog.env or process.env

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
env-var

Verification, sanitization, and type coercion for environment variables in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
307
Weekly Downloads
99.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
envify

🔧 Selectively replace Node-style environment variables with plain strings.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
879
Weekly Downloads
462K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
node-env-file

Parse and load environment files (containing ENV variable exports) into Node.js environment, i.e. `process.env`.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
23.8K
Last Commit
6yrs ago

env2

💻 Simple environment variable (from config file) loader for your node.js app

GPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
21d ago
heroku-config

[Utility] Push and pull heroku environment variables to your local env

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
127
Last Commit
2yrs ago