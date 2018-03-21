openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Email Verification API Libraries

kickbox

Email Address Verification for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
email-existence

Checks existence of email addresses

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use

email-verify

Node.js email SMTP verification, powered by EmailChecker.com API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
238
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

email-verifier

The best possible way to verify and validate an email address.

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
550
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
email-verification

✔️ Send user verification emails with NodeJS and MongoDB

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

neverbounce

The NeverBounce API NodeJS wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago

quickemailverification

Email Address Verification API for Node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
2yrs ago
passport-local-mongoose-email

Passport-Local Mongoose Email is a Mongoose plugin that simplifies building username and password login with an authentication token and Passport

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
4yrs ago
truemail-io

The TrueMail API NodeJS wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mail-confirm

A Node Js API for three stage email validation including, pattern, MX, and mailbox existence validation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
4yrs ago
veriocheck

VerioCheck Contact Validation & Identity Verification API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
email-marker-client

Email Marker API client for Node.js and browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
tokenchannel

README.md

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit

email-address-validation

Email Validation & Verification JSON API for Developers. Simple REST API measuring email deliverability & quality

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago