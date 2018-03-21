openbase logo
9 Best Node.js Email Validation Libraries

kickbox

Email Address Verification for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
email-verifier

The best possible way to verify and validate an email address.

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
550
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
ea

email-addresses

An RFC 5322 email address parser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
213
Weekly Downloads
283K
Last Commit
6mos ago
ise

isemail

validate an email address according to RFCs 5321, 5322, and others

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
1yr ago

neverbounce

The NeverBounce API NodeJS wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nev

node-email-validation

A email validation package for NodeJS. A simple module to validate an e-mail address.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

quickemailverification

Email Address Verification API for Node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ev

email-validation

Node.JS email validation that follows the specs.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sj

sumars-js

Simple User Management And Registration System for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago