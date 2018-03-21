Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
9 Best Node.js Email Validation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
kickbox
Email Address Verification for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
email-verifier
The best possible way to verify and validate an email address.
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
550
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ea
email-addresses
An RFC 5322 email address parser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
213
Weekly Downloads
283K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ise
isemail
validate an email address according to RFCs 5321, 5322, and others
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
neverbounce
The NeverBounce API NodeJS wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nev
node-email-validation
A email validation package for NodeJS. A simple module to validate an e-mail address.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
quickemailverification
Email Address Verification API for Node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ev
email-validation
Node.JS email validation that follows the specs.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sj
sumars-js
Simple User Management And Registration System for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package