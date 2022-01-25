openbase logo
9 Best Node.js Email Templating Engine Libraries

mjml

MJML: the only framework that makes responsive-email easy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.1K
Weekly Downloads
286K
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

mjml-table

MJML: the only framework that makes responsive-email easy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.1K
Weekly Downloads
286K
Last Commit
20d ago

foundation-emails

Quickly create responsive HTML emails that work on any device and client. Even Outlook.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
40.8K
Last Commit
4mos ago

email-templates

📫 Create, preview, and send custom email templates for Node.js. Highly configurable and supports automatic inline CSS, stylesheets, embedded images and fonts, and much more!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
98.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago

inky

Convert a simple HTML syntax into tables compatible with Foundation for Emails.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
622
Weekly Downloads
32K
Last Commit
4mos ago
nodemailer-express-handlebars

A plugin for nodemailer that uses express-handlebars view engine to generate emails

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Buggy
cerberus-email

A few simple, but solid patterns for responsive HTML email templates and newsletters. Even in Outlook and Gmail.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3d ago

heml

HEML is an open source markup language for building responsive email.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
874
Last Commit
3yrs ago

email-builder-core

Email builder core

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
457
Last Commit
3yrs ago