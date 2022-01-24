openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Email API Libraries

nodemailer

✉️ Send e-mails with Node.JS – easy as cake!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
71
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
34Easy to Use
22Performant
emailjs

html emails and attachments to any smtp server with nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
18.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant

postmark

Official Node.js library for the Postmark API

MITNFA
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
94.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
candymail

Email Automations for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
imap

An IMAP client module for node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
98.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sendmail

send mail without setting up a SMTP server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
79.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mail-notifier

nodejs library to listen incoming mail

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mail-listener2

Mail listener library for node.js. Get notification when new email arrived.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mail

This SMTP client library for Node.JS helps you send email safely and easily.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
594
Last Commit
email

Simple wrapper for sendmail

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
403
Last Commit
6yrs ago
mailman

Send emails in a comfortable way via models.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7yrs ago