7 Best Node.js DOCX Builder Libraries

carbone

Fast, Simple and Powerful report generator. Injects JSON and produces PDF, DOCX, XLSX, ODT, PPTX, ODS, ...!

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
3.9K
5.0/ 5
2
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
doc

docx

Easily generate .docx files with JS/TS with a nice declarative API. Works for Node and on the Browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
2.2K
54.4K
6d ago

docxtemplater

Generate docx pptx and xlsx (Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel documents) from templates, from Node.js, the Browser and the command line / Demo: https://www.docxtemplater.com/demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
2K
35.6K
4d ago
off

officegen

Standalone Office Open XML files (Microsoft Office 2007 and later) generator for Word (docx), PowerPoint (pptx) and Excell (xlsx) in javascript. The output is a stream.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
2.3K
13.3K
1yr ago

generate-docx

Generates .docx from template and data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
49
102
4mos ago
db

docx-builder

NPM Module for creating or merging .docx files

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
14
402
4yrs ago
di

docxtemplater-ie11

docx and pptx generator working with templates and data (like Mustache, for Word and Powerpoint documents)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
6
