10 Best Node.js Documentation Generator Libraries

@nestjs/swagger

OpenAPI (Swagger) module for Nest framework (node.js) 🌎

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
526K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

redoc

📘 OpenAPI/Swagger-generated API Reference Documentation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.4K
Weekly Downloads
207K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
11
Top Feedback
swagger-ui-express

Adds middleware to your express app to serve the Swagger UI bound to your Swagger document. This acts as living documentation for your API hosted from within your app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
985
Weekly Downloads
893K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Performant
2Easy to Use
swagger-ui-themes

💥 A collection of css themes to spice up your Swagger docs

(MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

typedoc

Documentation generator for TypeScript projects.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
505K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge

swagger-client

Javascript library to connect to swagger-enabled APIs via browser or nodejs

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
202K
Last Commit
6d ago

react-docgen-typescript

A simple parser for react properties defined in typescript instead of propTypes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
836
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
2mos ago

swagger-ui

Swagger UI is a collection of HTML, JavaScript, and CSS assets that dynamically generate beautiful documentation from a Swagger-compliant API.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.6K
Weekly Downloads
100K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant

swagger-jsdoc

Generates swagger/openapi specification based on jsDoc comments and YAML files.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
239K
Last Commit
6d ago
swagger-markdown

swagger to markdown transpiler

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

express-openapi

A Monorepo of various packages to power OpenAPI in node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
636
Weekly Downloads
17K
Last Commit
17d ago

fliegdoc

A documentation generator for Typescript-based libraries with good support for monorepos

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
238
Last Commit
1d ago

api-spec-converter

Convert API descriptions between popular formats such as OpenAPI(fka Swagger), RAML, API Blueprint, WADL, etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
adonis-swagger

Swagger provider for Adonis 4.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
917
Last Commit
3yrs ago
apidoc-swagger

apidoc and swagger are two nice projects which are focusing on documentation of APIs. This project is a middle tier which tries to bring them together in a sense that it uses apidoc to convert inline documentation to json schema and later convert it to swagger json schmea.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
2yrs ago