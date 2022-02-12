Categories
10 Best Node.js Documentation Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@nestjs/swagger
OpenAPI (Swagger) module for Nest framework (node.js) 🌎
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
526K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
redoc
📘 OpenAPI/Swagger-generated API Reference Documentation
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.4K
Weekly Downloads
207K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
sue
swagger-ui-express
Adds middleware to your express app to serve the Swagger UI bound to your Swagger document. This acts as living documentation for your API hosted from within your app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
985
Weekly Downloads
893K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
2
Easy to Use
sut
swagger-ui-themes
💥 A collection of css themes to spice up your Swagger docs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
typedoc
Documentation generator for TypeScript projects.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
505K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
swagger-client
Javascript library to connect to swagger-enabled APIs via browser or nodejs
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
202K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-docgen-typescript
A simple parser for react properties defined in typescript instead of propTypes.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
836
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
swagger-ui
Swagger UI is a collection of HTML, JavaScript, and CSS assets that dynamically generate beautiful documentation from a Swagger-compliant API.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.6K
Weekly Downloads
100K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
swagger-jsdoc
Generates swagger/openapi specification based on jsDoc comments and YAML files.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
239K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sm
swagger-markdown
swagger to markdown transpiler
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
express-openapi
A Monorepo of various packages to power OpenAPI in node
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
636
Weekly Downloads
17K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fliegdoc
A documentation generator for Typescript-based libraries with good support for monorepos
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
238
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
api-spec-converter
Convert API descriptions between popular formats such as OpenAPI(fka Swagger), RAML, API Blueprint, WADL, etc.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
as
adonis-swagger
Swagger provider for Adonis 4.x
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
917
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
as
apidoc-swagger
apidoc and swagger are two nice projects which are focusing on documentation of APIs. This project is a middle tier which tries to bring them together in a sense that it uses apidoc to convert inline documentation to json schema and later convert it to swagger json schmea.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
