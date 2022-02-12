Categories
10 Best Node.js Discord API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
discord.js
A powerful JavaScript library for interacting with the Discord API
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.4K
Weekly Downloads
309K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
85
Top Feedback
36
Great Documentation
36
Easy to Use
20
Highly Customizable
eri
eris
A NodeJS Discord library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
19.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
random-stuff-api
Muser: A powerful Discord music bot made in DJs v13 managed by PGamerX, Peiprjs, and Luckie.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
dj
dbd.js
DBD.JS - Library that simplifes coding for your Discord Bot.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
999
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Responsive Maintainers
discord-akairo
A bot framework for Discord.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
545
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
3
Highly Customizable
dd
dbdjs.db
dbdjs.db - JSON Database with Speed and Optimization.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dmb
discord-music-bot
Simple music bot for Discord servers.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rovel.js
The awesome package with fully packed features for every developer on earth!
Save
AGPL-1.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
boats.js
The official discord.boats API wrapper for NodeJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
332
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dwn
discord-webhook-node
Allows for easy webhook sending through discord's webhook API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ten
tenorjs
Feature-rich client for Tenor.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dn
discord.nd
[![DiscordApi](https://img.shields.io/badge/Discord-API-blue.svg)](https://discordapp.com/developers/docs/reference) [![NPM Version](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/@sudomoose/discord.node.svg)](https//npmjs.org/package/@sudomoose/discord.node) [![Downloads]
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dya
discord-youtube-api
An uncomplete YouTube API wrapper specifically made for ease of use when creating discord music bots
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
363
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dis
discordie
Predictable JavaScript abstractions for Discord API.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
189
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sd
simple-discordjs
A command framework for Discord.JS, featuring pattern matching, middlewares and autogenerated help.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
da
discord-api
discord-api is discord-api npm package.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@evolvejs/evolvejs
EvolveJS - A Discord Library written in Typescript for Javascript and Typescript.
Save
AGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dgj
discord-god.js
Make discord bots with 0 skills required
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dh
discord.htc
A JavaScript Handler made for Discord utilizing its API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
djl
dbd.js-lite
DBD.JS-lite - Less heavy package that simplifes coding for your Discord Bot.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
