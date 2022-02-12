openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Discord API Libraries

discord.js

A powerful JavaScript library for interacting with the Discord API

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.4K
Weekly Downloads
309K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
85
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
36Easy to Use
20Highly Customizable
eris

A NodeJS Discord library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
19.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

random-stuff-api

Muser: A powerful Discord music bot made in DJs v13 managed by PGamerX, Peiprjs, and Luckie.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
dbd.js

DBD.JS - Library that simplifes coding for your Discord Bot.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
999
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Responsive Maintainers

discord-akairo

A bot framework for Discord.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
545
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
dbdjs.db

dbdjs.db - JSON Database with Speed and Optimization.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
discord-music-bot

Simple music bot for Discord servers.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

rovel.js

The awesome package with fully packed features for every developer on earth!

AGPL-1.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago

boats.js

The official discord.boats API wrapper for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
332
Last Commit
4mos ago
discord-webhook-node

Allows for easy webhook sending through discord's webhook API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.8K
Last Commit
tenorjs

Feature-rich client for Tenor.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
discord.nd

[![DiscordApi](https://img.shields.io/badge/Discord-API-blue.svg)](https://discordapp.com/developers/docs/reference) [![NPM Version](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/@sudomoose/discord.node.svg)](https//npmjs.org/package/@sudomoose/discord.node) [![Downloads]

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
discord-youtube-api

An uncomplete YouTube API wrapper specifically made for ease of use when creating discord music bots

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
363
Last Commit
discordie

Predictable JavaScript abstractions for Discord API.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
189
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
5yrs ago
simple-discordjs

A command framework for Discord.JS, featuring pattern matching, middlewares and autogenerated help.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
discord-api

discord-api is discord-api npm package.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit

@evolvejs/evolvejs

EvolveJS - A Discord Library written in Typescript for Javascript and Typescript.

AGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10mos ago
discord-god.js

Make discord bots with 0 skills required

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
discord.htc

A JavaScript Handler made for Discord utilizing its API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
dbd.js-lite

DBD.JS-lite - Less heavy package that simplifes coding for your Discord Bot.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit