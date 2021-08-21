openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Dictionary API Libraries

ud

urban-dictionary

A small easy-to-use module to obtain or get random definitions from urbandictionary.com.

od

oxford-dictionary

A nodeJS wrapper for using the oxforddictionary.com V2 REST API.

oda

oxford-dictionaries-api

node module wrapper for Oxford dictionaries api

nd

node-dexicon

A powerful lexicon module. Retrieves word-data to both nodejs and javascript-clients. Learn quickly with a well documented and accessible lexicon module.

udc

urban-dictionary-client

📖 NodeJS Client for Urban Dictionary

oda

oxford-dictionary-api

A node module for easy access of oxford-dictionary api

cd

camb-dict

Unofficial cambridge dictionary api

nu

node-urban

A Node.js Urban Dictionary API wrapper.

odn

oxford-dictionary-nodejs

A modern tiny nodeJS wrapper for the oxforddictionary.com V2 REST API.

nma

@sl-codeblaster/nodejs-madura-api

Nodejs Api for Madura Online Dictionary.All credits should goes to Madura Kulathunga who create the Madura Online Dictionary.

wb

wordnik-bb

A node.js interface to the Wordnik API, which lets you get dictionary definitions, random words, pronunciation, and more!

