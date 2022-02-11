openbase logo
7 Best Node.js Dependency Injection Libraries

inversify

A powerful and lightweight inversion of control container for JavaScript & Node.js apps powered by TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
554K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

@foal/core

Elegant and fully-featured Node.Js web framework based on TypeScript. 🚀.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
8d ago

@lerna/bootstrap

🐉 A tool for managing JavaScript projects with multiple packages.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
31.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
8mos ago
ndi

node-dependency-injection

The NodeDependencyInjection component allows you to standarize and centralize the way objects are constructed in your application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago
rew

rewiremock

The right way to mock dependencies in Node.js or webpack environment.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
427
Weekly Downloads
38.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
di

@teqfw/di

Dependency Injection container for ES6 modules (works for browsers & nodejs).

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1mo ago

node-kissdi

Simple Dependency Injection for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
618
Last Commit
7yrs ago