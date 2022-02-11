Categories
7 Best Node.js Dependency Injection Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
inversify
A powerful and lightweight inversion of control container for JavaScript & Node.js apps powered by TypeScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
554K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@foal/core
Elegant and fully-featured Node.Js web framework based on TypeScript. 🚀.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@lerna/bootstrap
🐉 A tool for managing JavaScript projects with multiple packages.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
31.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndi
node-dependency-injection
The NodeDependencyInjection component allows you to standarize and centralize the way objects are constructed in your application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rew
rewiremock
The right way to mock dependencies in Node.js or webpack environment.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
427
Weekly Downloads
38.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
di
@teqfw/di
Dependency Injection container for ES6 modules (works for browsers & nodejs).
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-kissdi
Simple Dependency Injection for NodeJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
618
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
