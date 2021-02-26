openbase logo
7 Best Node.js Dependency Analyzer Libraries

nfr

npm-force-resolutions

Force npm to install a specific transitive dependency version

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
474
Weekly Downloads
275K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pac

@tmkn/packageanalyzer

A framework to introspect Node.js packages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5d ago
da

dependencies_analyzer

Analyzing dependences among Node.js modules. Given a Node.js app, the goal of this Analyzer is to automatically detect modules that remain unused or underused.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit

npm-dependency-analyzer

Plugin to analyze dependencies in a npm project

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nda

node-dependency-analyzer

Analyze and compare what is actually in your node_modules dir

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit

node-dep

NodeJS dependency analyzer

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10yrs ago
da

dependencies-analyzer

A simple but comprehensive way of analysing transitive node dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago