7 Best Node.js Dependency Analyzer Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nfr
npm-force-resolutions
Force npm to install a specific transitive dependency version
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
474
Weekly Downloads
275K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pac
@tmkn/packageanalyzer
A framework to introspect Node.js packages
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
da
dependencies_analyzer
Analyzing dependences among Node.js modules. Given a Node.js app, the goal of this Analyzer is to automatically detect modules that remain unused or underused.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npm-dependency-analyzer
Plugin to analyze dependencies in a npm project
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nda
node-dependency-analyzer
Analyze and compare what is actually in your node_modules dir
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-dep
NodeJS dependency analyzer
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
da
dependencies-analyzer
A simple but comprehensive way of analysing transitive node dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
