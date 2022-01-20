openbase logo
8 Best Node.js Decorators Libraries

exp

@decorators/express

node-decorators

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
951
Last Commit
25d ago
com

@decorators/common

node-decorators

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
25d ago

di-ninja

The Dependency Injection Framework for JavaScript NodeJS and Browser - really made for Composition Root

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
1yr ago

trafficlight

🚦 Flexible NodeJS Routing Decorators for API Routing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jr

js-restful

Create a RESTful service with ES7 decorators for your node.js application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
deq

deqorator

A queued decorator for Node.js to easily decorate objects using middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago

controller-decorators

🚦 Flexible NodeJS Routing Decorators for API Routing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nod

nodespring

Dependency Injection and Unit Testing for NodeJS using Javascript decorators

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago