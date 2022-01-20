Categories
8 Best Node.js Decorators Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
exp
@decorators/express
node-decorators
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
951
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
com
@decorators/common
node-decorators
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
di-ninja
The Dependency Injection Framework for JavaScript NodeJS and Browser - really made for Composition Root
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
trafficlight
🚦 Flexible NodeJS Routing Decorators for API Routing
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jr
js-restful
Create a RESTful service with ES7 decorators for your node.js application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
deq
deqorator
A queued decorator for Node.js to easily decorate objects using middleware
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
controller-decorators
🚦 Flexible NodeJS Routing Decorators for API Routing
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nod
nodespring
Dependency Injection and Unit Testing for NodeJS using Javascript decorators
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
