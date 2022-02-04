Categories
10 Best Node.js Debugging Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
newrelic
New Relic Node.js agent code base. Developers are welcome to create pull requests here, please see our contributing guidelines. For New Relic technical support, please go to http://support.newrelic.com.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
852
Weekly Downloads
731K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
186.6KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
4
Performant
3
Great Documentation
debug
A tiny JavaScript debugging utility modelled after Node.js core's debugging technique. Works in Node.js and web browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
179M
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
11
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
2
Performant
whi
whistle
HTTP, HTTP2, HTTPS, Websocket debugging proxy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.9K
Weekly Downloads
665
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
node-inspector
Node.js debugger based on Blink Developer Tools
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
raven
Official Sentry SDKs for JavaScript. We're hiring https://grnh.se/ca81c1701us
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
799K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndb
ndb is an improved debugging experience for Node.js, enabled by Chrome DevTools
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.6K
Weekly Downloads
12.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
lr
loud-rejection
Make unhandled promise rejections fail loudly instead of the default silent fail
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
285
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dia
diagnostics
Tools for debugging your node.js modules
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mi
monitor.io
remote monitoring and debugging for socket.io
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
236
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
thi
thin
HTTP/HTTPS Debugging Proxy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
