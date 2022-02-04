openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Debugging Libraries

newrelic

New Relic Node.js agent code base. Developers are welcome to create pull requests here, please see our contributing guidelines. For New Relic technical support, please go to http://support.newrelic.com.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
852
Weekly Downloads
731K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
4Performant
3Great Documentation

debug

A tiny JavaScript debugging utility modelled after Node.js core's debugging technique. Works in Node.js and web browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
179M
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
15
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
2Performant
whi

whistle

HTTP, HTTP2, HTTPS, Websocket debugging proxy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.9K
Weekly Downloads
665
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

node-inspector

Node.js debugger based on Blink Developer Tools

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation

raven

Official Sentry SDKs for JavaScript. We're hiring https://grnh.se/ca81c1701us

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
799K
Last Commit
3d ago

ndb

ndb is an improved debugging experience for Node.js, enabled by Chrome DevTools

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.6K
Weekly Downloads
12.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
lr

loud-rejection

Make unhandled promise rejections fail loudly instead of the default silent fail

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
285
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
1yr ago
dia

diagnostics

Tools for debugging your node.js modules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mi

monitor.io

remote monitoring and debugging for socket.io

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
236
Last Commit
7yrs ago
thi

thin

HTTP/HTTPS Debugging Proxy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago