8 Best Node.js Date Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
date-fns
⏳ Modern JavaScript date utility library ⌛️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28K
Weekly Downloads
12.8M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34
Great Documentation
33
Easy to Use
22
Performant
luxon
⏱ A library for working with dates and times in JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
20
Top Feedback
9
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
5
Performant
day
dayjs
⏰ Day.js 2kB immutable date-time library alternative to Moment.js with the same modern API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.4M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
184
Top Feedback
33
Easy to Use
31
Great Documentation
26
Performant
dat
dateformat
A node.js package for Steven Levithan's excellent dateFormat() function.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
7.6M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
moment
Parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates in javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46.3K
Weekly Downloads
18.6M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
607
Top Feedback
78
Great Documentation
75
Easy to Use
46
Performant
moment-range
Fancy date ranges for Moment.js
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
353K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
dat
date-and-time
A Minimalist DateTime utility for Node.js and the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
instadate
A minimal high performance date library for Node.js and Browser
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
809
Weekly Downloads
570
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
