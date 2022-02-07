openbase logo
8 Best Node.js Date Libraries

date-fns

⏳ Modern JavaScript date utility library ⌛️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28K
Weekly Downloads
12.8M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
33Easy to Use
22Performant

luxon

⏱ A library for working with dates and times in JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
20
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
5Performant
dayjs

⏰ Day.js 2kB immutable date-time library alternative to Moment.js with the same modern API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.4M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
184
Top Feedback
33Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
26Performant
dateformat

A node.js package for Steven Levithan's excellent dateFormat() function.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
7.6M
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation

moment

Parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates in javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46.3K
Weekly Downloads
18.6M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
607
Top Feedback
78Great Documentation
75Easy to Use
46Performant

moment-range

Fancy date ranges for Moment.js

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
353K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
date-and-time

A Minimalist DateTime utility for Node.js and the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
4d ago

instadate

A minimal high performance date library for Node.js and Browser

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
809
Weekly Downloads
570
Last Commit
3yrs ago