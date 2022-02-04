openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Data Validation Libraries

ajv

The fastest JSON schema Validator. Supports JSON Schema draft-04/06/07/2019-09/2020-12 and JSON Type Definition (RFC8927)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.6K
Weekly Downloads
66.7M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

joi

The most powerful data validation library for JS

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.4M
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
52
Top Feedback
18Great Documentation
18Easy to Use
12Performant

express-validator

An express.js middleware for validator.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
429K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
17
Top Feedback
12Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant
niv

node-input-validator

Validation library for node.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
18
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
5Performant
val

validatorjs

A data validation library in JavaScript for the browser and Node.js, inspired by Laravel's Validator.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
52.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
val

valivar

Javascript/Typescript schema-based validation and sanitation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dec

decoders

Elegant validation library for type-safe input data (for TypeScript and Flow)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
5d ago

swagger-parser

Swagger 2.0 and OpenAPI 3.0 parser/validator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
828
Weekly Downloads
679K
Last Commit
4mos ago
jre

json-rules-engine

A rules engine expressed in JSON

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
48.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago

schema-typed

Schema for data modeling & validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
20.9K
Last Commit
6d ago