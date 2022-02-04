Categories
10 Best Node.js Data Validation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ajv
The fastest JSON schema Validator. Supports JSON Schema draft-04/06/07/2019-09/2020-12 and JSON Type Definition (RFC8927)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.6K
Weekly Downloads
66.7M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
joi
The most powerful data validation library for JS
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.4M
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
52
Top Feedback
18
Great Documentation
18
Easy to Use
12
Performant
express-validator
An express.js middleware for validator.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
429K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
12
Easy to Use
11
Great Documentation
9
Performant
niv
node-input-validator
Validation library for node.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
5
Performant
val
validatorjs
A data validation library in JavaScript for the browser and Node.js, inspired by Laravel's Validator.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
52.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
val
valivar
Javascript/Typescript schema-based validation and sanitation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dec
decoders
Elegant validation library for type-safe input data (for TypeScript and Flow)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
swagger-parser
Swagger 2.0 and OpenAPI 3.0 parser/validator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
828
Weekly Downloads
679K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jre
json-rules-engine
A rules engine expressed in JSON
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
48.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
schema-typed
Schema for data modeling & validation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
20.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package