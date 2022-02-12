openbase logo
10 Best Node.js CSV Parser Libraries

xlsx

📗 SheetJS Community Edition -- Spreadsheet Data Toolkit

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
29K
1.3M
3d ago
4.5/ 5
45
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant

fast-csv

CSV parser and formatter for node

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
1.2K
670K
7d ago
5.0/ 5
1
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
pap

papaparse

Fast and powerful CSV (delimited text) parser that gracefully handles large files and malformed input

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
10.3K
1M
2mos ago
4.8/ 5
9
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
j2c

json-2-csv

Convert JSON to CSV *or* CSV to JSON!

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
262
58.1K
15d ago
5.0/ 5
1
csv

csvtojson

Blazing fast and Comprehensive CSV Parser for Node.JS / Browser / Command Line.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
1.8K
479K
8mos ago
4.8/ 5
4
2Easy to Use
2Performant
nc

neat-csv

Fast CSV parser

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
264
307K
4mos ago
4.3/ 5
3
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

csv-parse

Full featured CSV parser with simple api and tested against large datasets.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
3.1K
2.2M
4d ago

csv-stringify

Full featured CSV parser with simple api and tested against large datasets.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
3.1K
1.2M
4d ago

csv

Full featured CSV parser with simple api and tested against large datasets.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
3.1K
551K
4d ago
cp

csv-parser

Streaming csv parser inspired by binary-csv that aims to be faster than everyone else

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
1.2K
618K
1yr ago
bab

babyparse

BabyParse is a fast, reliable CSV parser based on PapaParse (http://PapaParse.com)

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
256
67.2K
4yrs ago
yc

ya-csv

CSV parser/writer for Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
241
16.8K
2yrs ago
ncp

nest-csv-parser

CSV parser for NestJS framework

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
5.3K
bc

binary-csv

A fast, streaming CSV binary parser written in javascript

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
106
203
7yrs ago