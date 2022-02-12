Categories
10 Best Node.js CSV Parser Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
xlsx
📗 SheetJS Community Edition -- Spreadsheet Data Toolkit
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
45
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
fast-csv
CSV parser and formatter for node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
670K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
pap
papaparse
Fast and powerful CSV (delimited text) parser that gracefully handles large files and malformed input
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
j2c
json-2-csv
Convert JSON to CSV *or* CSV to JSON!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
262
Weekly Downloads
58.1K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
csv
csvtojson
Blazing fast and Comprehensive CSV Parser for Node.JS / Browser / Command Line.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
479K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
nc
neat-csv
Fast CSV parser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
307K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
csv-parse
Full featured CSV parser with simple api and tested against large datasets.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
csv-stringify
Full featured CSV parser with simple api and tested against large datasets.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
csv
Full featured CSV parser with simple api and tested against large datasets.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
551K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cp
csv-parser
Streaming csv parser inspired by binary-csv that aims to be faster than everyone else
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
618K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bab
babyparse
BabyParse is a fast, reliable CSV parser based on PapaParse (http://PapaParse.com)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
256
Weekly Downloads
67.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yc
ya-csv
CSV parser/writer for Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncp
nest-csv-parser
CSV parser for NestJS framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
binary-csv
A fast, streaming CSV binary parser written in javascript
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
