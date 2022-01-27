Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
8 Best Node.js CSV Builder Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
jso
json2csv
Convert json to csv with column titles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
792K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
8
Easy to Use
6
Great Documentation
6
Highly Customizable
jso
jsonexport
{} → 📄 it's easy to convert JSON to CSV
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
292K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
csv-generator-client
Library to generate downloadable csv files from client side data.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
597
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
csv-string
CSV Strings & Streams for Javascript since 2012
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
53.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yc
ya-csv
CSV parser/writer for Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dat
datamaker
Data generator command-line tool and library. Create JSON, CSV, XML data from templates.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
simple-csv
Simple CSV generator for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ccg
ccgbuilder
CSV Composite Graphic Builder for NodeJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package