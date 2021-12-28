Categories
10 Best Node.js CSS Parser Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
css-tree
A tool set for CSS including fast detailed parser, walker, generator and lexer based on W3C specs and browser implementations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
19.8M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
@hint/parser-css
💡 A hinting engine for the web
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
14.3K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
css
cssom
Unmaintained! ⚠️ CSS Object Model implemented in pure JavaScript. Also, a CSS parser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
714
Weekly Downloads
29M
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
css
CSS parser / stringifier for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
12.1M
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
css-parse
CSS parser for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
2.4M
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
parserlib
Collection of parsers written in JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
71K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
liferay-css-parse
CSS parser for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gonzales
Fast CSS parser
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
656
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jotform-css.js
A lightweight, battle tested, fast, CSS parser in JavaScript
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
405
Weekly Downloads
636
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pc
parse-css
🏇 Standards-based CSS Parser
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
px
prophet-xcss
a simple css parser for desktop and mobile using express
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package