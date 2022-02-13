openbase logo
6 Best Node.js Cryptocurrency Tools Libraries

ccxt

A JavaScript / Python / PHP cryptocurrency trading API with support for more than 100 bitcoin/altcoin exchanges

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.3K
23.3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
29K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
38
Top Feedback
23Great Documentation
16Easy to Use
10Performant

web3

Ethereum JavaScript API

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
466K
466K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
16
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
nba

node-binance-api

Node Binance API is an asynchronous node.js library for the Binance API designed to be easy to use.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
4.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
cry

cryptocrit

An open-source Cryptocurrency Project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
11
Weekly Downloads
14
14
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
tec

technicalindicators

A javascript technical indicators written in typescript with pattern recognition right in the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
coi

coinmon

💰 The cryptocurrency price tool on CLI. 🖥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
58
58
Last Commit
1yr ago