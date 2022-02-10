openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Cryptocurrency Mining Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

fs

foundation-server

A scalable cryptocurrency mining pool server written in Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
5d ago
sc

stratum-client

A NodeJS based stratum client for communication with stratum pool

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ea

ethermine-api

Api for ethermine interaction

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
ch

coin-hive

CoinHive cryptocurrency miner for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
nm

node-miner

Monero (XMR) miner for nodejs with maximum possible hashrate

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ci

coin-imp

A Simple Miner to Mine Cryptocurrencies using CoinImp in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bm

bitcoin-miner

Super-slow yet very educative Bitcoin miner in Javascript/NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago

hs-miner

Mining infrastructure for handshake

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago

cryptocurrency-stratum-pool

High performance Stratum poolserver in Node.js

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cif

coin-imp-free

A Simple Miner to Mine Cryptocurrencies using CoinImp in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago

unified-node-open-mining-portal

Development stopped and is now unsupported. The node.js version is being deprecated in October 2016.

GPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago