10 Best Node.js Country Database Libraries

csc

country-state-city

Basic library for Country, State and City

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gc

geoip-country

Less memory usage version of geoip-lite by supporting only country lookup.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
6d ago

country-language

Node.js module for i18n apps - query any country's spoken languages or find countries where a language is spoken.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
49K
Last Commit
9mos ago
ccl

country-code-lookup

🌍 Finds countries by various country codes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
40.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
cl

country-list

Maps ISO 3166-1-alpha-2 codes to English country names and vice versa.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

country-data

Country related data such as ISO codes, currencies etc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
487
Weekly Downloads
64.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
csj

country-select-js

A quick jQuery-based country picker based on https://github.com/Bluefieldscom/intl-tel-input.git

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
5mos ago
ctd

country-telephone-data

Data related to a country's telephone dial code and number formatting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
31.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ci

country-iso

🗺 Get the ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code from geographic coordinates.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
936
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mc

maxmind-country

Maxmind / Geolite2 databases for node-maxmind

CC-BY-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
788
Last Commit
2yrs ago