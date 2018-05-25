openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Node.js CouchDB ODM Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

octonom

General-purpose models and collections with multi-database support, written in TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
law

lawson

Database agnostic ODM

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sma

smartdb

CouchDB library with advanced entity and cache support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
uno

unodestore

Unique node storage

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago