10 Best Node.js CouchDB Libraries

nano

Nano: The official Apache CouchDB library for Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
67.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
Top Feedback

@cloudant/cloudant

Cloudant Node.js client library

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
14d ago

cradle

a high-level CouchDB client for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
node-couchdb

ES2015-compatible package to interact with CouchDB

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
725
Last Commit
1yr ago
couchapp

Utilities for building CouchDB applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
couch-db

An extendable couch client lib for nodejs

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
6yrs ago
caminte

Cross-db ORM for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
4yrs ago
couchdb

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
couchdb-promises

Yet another Node module for CouchDB that uses ES6 promises. No dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
couchdb-api

An async wrapper for the CouchDB API, following Node.JS conventions

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
9yrs ago
cdb

Couchdb library for node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cdb-client

CouchDB Client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago

cradle-client

a high-level CouchDB client for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
then-couchdb

A promise-based CouchDB client for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
couch-client

A minimal CouchDB client that easy and powerful

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago

couchdb-builder

A tool for building CouchDB documents from flat files.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago