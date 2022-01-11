Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js CouchDB Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nano
Nano: The official Apache CouchDB library for Node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
67.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@cloudant/cloudant
Cloudant Node.js client library
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cradle
a high-level CouchDB client for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
node-couchdb
ES2015-compatible package to interact with CouchDB
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
725
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cou
couchapp
Utilities for building CouchDB applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cd
couch-db
An extendable couch client lib for nodejs
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cam
caminte
Cross-db ORM for NodeJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cou
couchdb
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cp
couchdb-promises
Yet another Node module for CouchDB that uses ES6 promises. No dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ca
couchdb-api
An async wrapper for the CouchDB API, following Node.JS conventions
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cdb
cdb
Couchdb library for node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cc
cdb-client
CouchDB Client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cradle-client
a high-level CouchDB client for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tc
then-couchdb
A promise-based CouchDB client for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cc
couch-client
A minimal CouchDB client that easy and powerful
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
couchdb-builder
A tool for building CouchDB documents from flat files.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package