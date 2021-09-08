Categories
6 Best Node.js CORS Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cors
Node.js CORS middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
8.9M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
31
Top Feedback
22
Easy to Use
18
Great Documentation
11
Performant
fastify-cors
Fastify CORS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
199K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nodefony-client
Client Side Nodefony Framework
Save
CECILL-B
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jc
jsonp-client
jsonp minimal client for the browser (1.4K) and Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
corss
Node.js CORS middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cors-backdoor
An npm based CLI tool to create a local proxy and bypass CORS restrictions during development of front end projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
