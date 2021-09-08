openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best Node.js CORS Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

cors

Node.js CORS middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
8.9M
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
31
Top Feedback
22Easy to Use
18Great Documentation
11Performant

fastify-cors

Fastify CORS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
199K
Last Commit
18d ago

nodefony-client

Client Side Nodefony Framework

CECILL-B
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
1mo ago
jc

jsonp-client

jsonp minimal client for the browser (1.4K) and Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

corss

Node.js CORS middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5mos ago

cors-backdoor

An npm based CLI tool to create a local proxy and bypass CORS restrictions during development of front end projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
2yrs ago