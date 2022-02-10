Categories
5 Best Node.js Cordano API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@emurgo/cardano-serialization-lib-nodejs
This is a library, written in Rust, for serialization & deserialization of data structures used in Cardano's Haskell implementation of Alonzo along with useful utility functions.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gamechanger-dapp-cli
Harness the power of Cardano with this simple dApp connector generator for GameChanger Wallet, using GCscripts, JSON-based scripts that gets packed into ready to use URLs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cardano-hw-interop-lib
Library to make CBOR encoded Cardano transactions comply with CIP-0021
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cry
cryptribo
A ready to use library including the emurgo wasm for Cardano and a set of utilities to encrypt, decrypt, sign and verify anything using native wasm
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bcc
@blockfrost/blockfrost-cardano-cli
Drop-in(ish) replacement for cardano-cli powered by Blockfrost
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
