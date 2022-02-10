openbase logo
5 Best Node.js Cordano API Libraries

@emurgo/cardano-serialization-lib-nodejs

This is a library, written in Rust, for serialization & deserialization of data structures used in Cardano's Haskell implementation of Alonzo along with useful utility functions.

TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
4d ago

gamechanger-dapp-cli

Harness the power of Cardano with this simple dApp connector generator for GameChanger Wallet, using GCscripts, JSON-based scripts that gets packed into ready to use URLs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4mos ago

cardano-hw-interop-lib

Library to make CBOR encoded Cardano transactions comply with CIP-0021

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2mos ago
cryptribo

A ready to use library including the emurgo wasm for Cardano and a set of utilities to encrypt, decrypt, sign and verify anything using native wasm

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
@blockfrost/blockfrost-cardano-cli

Drop-in(ish) replacement for cardano-cli powered by Blockfrost

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit