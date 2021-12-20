Categories
9 Best Node.js Cookies Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tough-cookie
RFC6265 Cookies and CookieJar for Node.js
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
39.7M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
universal-cookie
Load and save cookies within your React application
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
acs
axios-cookiejar-support
Add tough-cookie support to axios.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
154K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
cookie
HTTP server cookie parsing and serialization
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
968
Weekly Downloads
31.4M
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
cookies
Signed and unsigned cookies based on Keygrip
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cookie-session
Simple cookie-based session middleware
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
993
Weekly Downloads
174K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scp
set-cookie-parser
Parse HTTP set-cookie headers in JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cs
cookie-signature
cookie signing
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
20.6M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
client-sessions
secure sessions stored in cookies
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
744
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
