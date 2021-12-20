openbase logo
9 Best Node.js Cookies Libraries

tough-cookie

RFC6265 Cookies and CookieJar for Node.js

734
39.7M
2mos ago
5.0/ 5
1
universal-cookie

Load and save cookies within your React application

2.2K
1M
2mos ago
5.0/ 5
1
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
acs

axios-cookiejar-support

Add tough-cookie support to axios.

216
154K
4d ago
5.0/ 5
1
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

cookie

HTTP server cookie parsing and serialization

968
31.4M
12d ago
1Easy to Use

cookies

Signed and unsigned cookies based on Keygrip

1.2K
1.6M
1mo ago

cookie-session

Simple cookie-based session middleware

993
174K
2mos ago
scp

set-cookie-parser

Parse HTTP set-cookie headers in JavaScript

109
1.4M
13d ago
cs

cookie-signature

cookie signing

129
20.6M
3yrs ago

client-sessions

secure sessions stored in cookies

744
19.6K
2yrs ago