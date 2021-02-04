Categories
10 Best Node.js Control Flow Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
try
@rogwilco/try
A lightweight module that enables typed catch blocks.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
par
parley
Flow control harness for implementors. Builds a Deferred object that supports async/await, promise chaining, and conventional Node callbacks.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
28.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ste
step
An async control-flow library that makes stepping through logic easy.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
38.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nue
nue
An async control-flow library suited for node.js.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lup
lupus
Aync looping for Node.js
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fj
flow.js
synchron, asynchron control flow javascript library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sus
suspend
Callback-free control flow for Node using ES6 generators.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
228
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
flo
flowa
🔥Service level control flow for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
191
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
str
stride
A step-like flow control library for Node.js that makes parallel execution, serial execution, and error handling super extra painless
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ste
stepup
An async control-flow library that makes stepping through logic easy.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fh
flow-hooks
Flow control utilities for javascript on web and node
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
icr
icream
javascript async library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mj
mid.js
A lightweight flow control for Node and Browser
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
