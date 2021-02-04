openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Control Flow Libraries

try

@rogwilco/try

A lightweight module that enables typed catch blocks.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
par

parley

Flow control harness for implementors. Builds a Deferred object that supports async/await, promise chaining, and conventional Node callbacks.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
28.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
ste

step

An async control-flow library that makes stepping through logic easy.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
38.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nue

nue

An async control-flow library suited for node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
lup

lupus

Aync looping for Node.js

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
fj

flow.js

synchron, asynchron control flow javascript library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
9yrs ago
sus

suspend

Callback-free control flow for Node using ES6 generators.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
228
Last Commit
6yrs ago
flo

flowa

🔥Service level control flow for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
191
Last Commit
3yrs ago
str

stride

A step-like flow control library for Node.js that makes parallel execution, serial execution, and error handling super extra painless

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ste

stepup

An async control-flow library that makes stepping through logic easy.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
fh

flow-hooks

Flow control utilities for javascript on web and node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
icr

icream

javascript async library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mj

mid.js

A lightweight flow control for Node and Browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago