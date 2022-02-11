Categories
10 Best Node.js Content Management System Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
strapi
🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
43.1K
30.4K
3d ago
4.8
/ 5
43
32
Easy to Use
27
Great Documentation
19
Performant
ghost
Turn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
39.6K
6K
3d ago
4.6
/ 5
98
8
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
apostrophe
Apostrophe is a full-featured, open-source CMS built with Node.js that empowers organizations by combining in-context editing and headless architecture in a full-stack JS environment.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
3.8K
2.9K
5d ago
5.0
/ 5
2
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
sanity
The Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
3.2K
1.9K
3d ago
5.0
/ 5
3
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
tid
tiddlywiki
A self-contained JavaScript wiki for the browser, Node.js, AWS Lambda etc.
BSD-2-Clause
DefinitelyTyped
6.6K
2.2K
6d ago
5.0
/ 5
1
@sanity/client
The Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content
MIT
Built-In
3.2K
130K
3d ago
@sanity/base
The Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content
MIT
Built-In
3.2K
37.5K
3d ago
@sanity/cli
The Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content
MIT
Not Found
3.2K
34.2K
3d ago
keystone
The most powerful headless CMS for Node.js — built with GraphQL and React
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
5.8K
1.7K
5d ago
buttercms
Node/JS API client for ButterCMS (https://buttercms.com)
MIT
Built-In
141
18.6K
1mo ago
cod
cody
Javascript Content Management System running on Node.js
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
664
66
2yrs ago
cal
calipso
Calipso is a simple NodeJS content management system based on Express, Connect & Mongoose.
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
1.7K
9
5yrs ago
end
enduro
Minimalistic, lean & mean, node.js cms
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
689
9
3yrs ago
reaction-cli
A command line tool for working with Reaction Commerce.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
33
4
3yrs ago
