10 Best Node.js Configuration Management Libraries

husky

Git hooks made easy 🐶 woof!

25.5K
6.9M
13d ago
4.7/ 5
118
42Easy to Use
38Great Documentation
31Highly Customizable
config

Configuration control for production node deployments

901K
4.5/ 5
6
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant
conf

Simple config handling for your app or module

856
410K
3mos ago

convict

Featureful configuration management library for Node.js

1.9K
399K
4mos ago
config-master

A convention for storing and retrieving application config

1
123K
5yrs ago

envkey

EnvKey's official Node.js client library

46
5.6K
12d ago
common-env

🔑 The only configuration library you will ever need

67
1.9K
2yrs ago

env-lift

Simple namespaced environment variable configuration management solution

11
677
5yrs ago
configure

A simple multiple-configuration management module for node.js.

6
464
10yrs ago
env-var-helpers

Quickly grab info from common environment variables (NODE_ENV, LOG_LEVEL, RELEASE_ENV, etc)

5
408
3yrs ago
sane-config

☯️ sane, simple but opinionated cascading configuration management

2
17
5yrs ago
no-config

Config and resource loader

46
3
4yrs ago
setty

Configs management application

5
0
6yrs ago
configuration-man

Laravel inspired configuration manager for NodeJS

2
0
3yrs ago
fabula

Minimalist server configuration and task management

0
