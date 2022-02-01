Categories
10 Best Node.js Configuration Management Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
hus
husky
Git hooks made easy 🐶 woof!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.5K
Weekly Downloads
6.9M
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
118
Top Feedback
42
Easy to Use
38
Great Documentation
31
Highly Customizable
con
config
Configuration control for production node deployments
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
901K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
con
conf
Simple config handling for your app or module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
856
Weekly Downloads
410K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
convict
Featureful configuration management library for Node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
399K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cm
config-master
A convention for storing and retrieving application config
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
envkey
EnvKey's official Node.js client library
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ce
common-env
🔑 The only configuration library you will ever need
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
env-lift
Simple namespaced environment variable configuration management solution
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
677
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
con
configure
A simple multiple-configuration management module for node.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
evh
env-var-helpers
Quickly grab info from common environment variables (NODE_ENV, LOG_LEVEL, RELEASE_ENV, etc)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
408
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
sane-config
☯️ sane, simple but opinionated cascading configuration management
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
no-config
Config and resource loader
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
set
setty
Configs management application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cm
configuration-man
Laravel inspired configuration manager for NodeJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fab
fabula
Minimalist server configuration and task management
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
