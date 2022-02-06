Categories
10 Best Node.js Complex Numbers Libraries
mat
mathjs
An extensive math library for JavaScript and Node.js
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
363K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
cj
complex.js
A complex numbers library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
192
Weekly Downloads
327K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cj
complex-js
JavaScript Complex Math
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
103
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
com
complex
Do calculations with Complex numbers
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
com
complexnum
A Javascript library for solving complex numbers
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsl-complex
complex numbers for JS via GNU Scientific Library
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cc
complex-calculator
This is a calculator that performs computations related to complex numbers and polynomials.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
com
complexjs
Library for complex numbers calculations in javascript using plain objects immutably.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jmc
js-math-complex
Complex Number in JavaScript
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cep
complex-expression-parser
Parses and evaluates expressions over the complex numbers
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
in
imagine-node
module to work with imaginary numbers
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
