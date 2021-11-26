Categories
10 Best Node.js Color Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
chalk
🖍 Terminal string styling done right
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
169M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
75
Top Feedback
31
Easy to Use
21
Great Documentation
14
Performant
col
color
🌈 Javascript color conversion and manipulation library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
17M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
cj
chroma-js
JavaScript library for all kinds of color manipulations
Save
(BSD-3-Clause AND Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
314K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
col
colors
get colors in your node.js console
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
27.6M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
10
Easy to Use
7
Great Documentation
5
Performant
ran
randomcolor
A tiny script for generating attractive colors
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
99.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
col
colorette
🌈Easily set your terminal text color & styles.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
21.1M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cc
cli-color
Colors and formatting for the console
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
597
Weekly Downloads
4.8M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
coo
coolhue
Coolest Gradient Hues and Swatches
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pic
@simonwep/pickr
🎨 Flat, simple, multi-themed, responsive and hackable Color-Picker library. No dependencies, no jQuery. Compatible with all CSS Frameworks e.g. Bootstrap, Materialize. Supports alpha channel, rgba, hsla, hsva and more!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
47.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ctb
color-thief-browser
Grab the color palette from an image using just Javascript. Works in the browser and in Node.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kc
kk-color
🌈 Javascript color conversion and manipulation library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
