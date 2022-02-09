openbase logo
10 Best Node.js CLI Libraries

webpack-cli

Webpack's Command Line Interface

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
6.4M
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
12
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable

netlify-cli

Netlify Command Line Interface

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant

webpack-bundle-analyzer

Webpack plugin and CLI utility that represents bundle content as convenient interactive zoomable treemap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.8M
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
21
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant

@cloudflare/wrangler

🤠 wrangle your Cloudflare Workers

MIT OR Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
32.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy
gc

graphql-cli

📟 Command line tool for common GraphQL development workflows

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
66K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

sequelize-cli

The Sequelize CLI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
438K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

preact-cli

😺 Your next Preact PWA starts in 30 seconds.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback

webpack-dashboard

A CLI dashboard for webpack dev server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.9K
Weekly Downloads
31.8K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use

aurelia-cli

The Aurelia 1 command line tool. Use the CLI to create projects, scaffold components, and bundle your app for release.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
407
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-dev-utils

Set up a modern web app by running one command.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.4M
Last Commit
18d ago

sfdx-cli

The `sfdx` cli.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
47.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
gc

gcloud-config

List, create or set quickly configurations in GCloud-SDK

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

generator-nitro

Your frontend? Fuel it with Nitro! Develop your frontend with a proven but flexible Node.js app, even in a large team.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
727
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

postcss-cli

CLI for postcss

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
431K
Last Commit
21d ago

vue-cli

🛠️ webpack-based tooling for Vue.js Development

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
29K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
4d ago

electron-forge

A complete tool for creating, publishing, and installing modern Electron applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
818
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@lerna/publish

🐉 A tool for managing JavaScript projects with multiple packages.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
31.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
8mos ago

heroku-cli

Heroku CLI

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
766
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
25d ago

cli

Rapidly build command line apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
785
Weekly Downloads
621K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vor

vorpal

Node's framework for interactive CLIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
jc

jsonlint-cli

📐cli wrapper for jsonlint

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

smartsheet-cli

CLI Tool for working with Smartsheet

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago