openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Node.js Cardano Smart Contract Library

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

bsc

@dgate/bsc

An application programming interface (API) to interact with D-Gate payment contract on Binance Smart Chain using Ethers.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit