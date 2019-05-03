Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Captcha Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
svg-captcha
generate svg captcha in node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
2n
2captcha-node
Just a lightweight captcha solver using 2Captcha
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
809
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
trek-captcha
A Lightweight Pure JavaScript Captcha for Node.js. No C/C++, No ImageMagick, No Canvas.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
403
Weekly Downloads
322
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cc
canvas-captcha
A simple captcha module for nodejs based on node-canvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cca
ccap
node.js generate captcha using c++ library CImg without install any other lib or software
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
479
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncg
node-captcha-generator
captcha image generator
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gc
gm-captcha
A node captcha library using the gm module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nr
node-recaptcha
Google's Recaptcha server-side module for Node.JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nap
naptcha
A simple captcha for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
simple-captcha
a simple node captcha
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hahoo-captcha
a nodejs captcha module based on gm and creating random pleasing colors with PleaseJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package