10 Best Node.js Captcha Libraries

svg-captcha

generate svg captcha in node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
2captcha-node

Just a lightweight captcha solver using 2Captcha

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
809
Last Commit
1yr ago

trek-captcha

A Lightweight Pure JavaScript Captcha for Node.js. No C/C++, No ImageMagick, No Canvas.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
403
Weekly Downloads
322
Last Commit
4yrs ago
canvas-captcha

A simple captcha module for nodejs based on node-canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ccap

node.js generate captcha using c++ library CImg without install any other lib or software

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
479
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
6yrs ago
node-captcha-generator

captcha image generator

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6yrs ago
gm-captcha

A node captcha library using the gm module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
node-recaptcha

Google's Recaptcha server-side module for Node.JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
naptcha

A simple captcha for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
simple-captcha

a simple node captcha

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago

hahoo-captcha

a nodejs captcha module based on gm and creating random pleasing colors with PleaseJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago