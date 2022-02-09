openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Captcha API Libraries

express-recaptcha

Implementation of google recaptcha v2 & V3 solutions for express.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

svg-captcha

generate svg captcha in node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
captcha

Simple captcha for Node.JS and Express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Unwelcoming Community
anticaptcha

A modern JS/TS wrapper around anti-captcha API (Captcha Breaker Software)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
902
Last Commit
1mo ago
js-captcha

Tiny captcha component (~2KB) written in pure JavaScript with no dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5mos ago
recaptcha2

Easy verifier for google reCAPTCHA version 2 for Node.js and Express.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
2captcha-node

Just a lightweight captcha solver using 2Captcha

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
809
Last Commit
1yr ago
captchapng

A captcha generator for node.js

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
435
Last Commit
5yrs ago

trek-captcha

A Lightweight Pure JavaScript Captcha for Node.js. No C/C++, No ImageMagick, No Canvas.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
403
Weekly Downloads
322
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ccap

node.js generate captcha using c++ library CImg without install any other lib or software

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
479
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
6yrs ago