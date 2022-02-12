Categories
Best Node.js Bundle Analysis Library
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
lighthouse
Automated auditing, performance metrics, and best practices for the web.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
552K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
117
Top Feedback
10
Easy to Use
7
Great Documentation
4
Performant
