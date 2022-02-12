openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Node.js Bundle Analysis Library

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

lighthouse

Automated auditing, performance metrics, and best practices for the web.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
552K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
117
Top Feedback
10Easy to Use
7Great Documentation
4Performant