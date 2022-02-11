openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Build Libraries

@nestjs/core

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient, scalable, and enterprise-grade server-side applications on top of TypeScript & JavaScript (ES6, ES7, ES8) 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
44.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
26
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
18Highly Customizable
14Easy to Use

electron

:electron: Build cross-platform desktop apps with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100K
Weekly Downloads
556K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
1,017
Top Feedback
50Great Documentation
44Easy to Use
36Highly Customizable

node-gyp

Node.js native addon build tool

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.7M
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
tsoa

Build OpenAPI-compliant REST APIs using TypeScript and Node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
54K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
sucrase

Super-fast alternative to Babel for when you can target modern JS runtimes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
272K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

CMake.js - a Node.js native addon build tool

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
675
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
5d ago

Run that, then this. package.json scripts and deps runner

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
5d ago
gear

Gear.js - Build System for Node.js and the Browser

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
backpack-core

🎒 Backpack is a minimalistic build system for Node.js projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
webmake

Bundle CommonJS/Node.js modules for web browser

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
402
Weekly Downloads
369
Last Commit
8mos ago