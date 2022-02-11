Categories
10 Best Node.js Build Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@nestjs/core
A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient, scalable, and enterprise-grade server-side applications on top of TypeScript & JavaScript (ES6, ES7, ES8) 🚀
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
44.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
26
Top Feedback
22
Great Documentation
18
Highly Customizable
14
Easy to Use
electron
:electron: Build cross-platform desktop apps with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100K
Weekly Downloads
556K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
1,017
Top Feedback
50
Great Documentation
44
Easy to Use
36
Highly Customizable
node-gyp
Node.js native addon build tool
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.7M
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
tso
tsoa
Build OpenAPI-compliant REST APIs using TypeScript and Node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
54K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
suc
sucrase
Super-fast alternative to Babel for when you can target modern JS runtimes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
272K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cmake-js
CMake.js - a Node.js native addon build tool
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
675
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
run-z
Run that, then this. package.json scripts and deps runner
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gea
gear
Gear.js - Build System for Node.js and the Browser
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
backpack-core
🎒 Backpack is a minimalistic build system for Node.js projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web
webmake
Bundle CommonJS/Node.js modules for web browser
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
402
Weekly Downloads
369
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
