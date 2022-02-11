Categories
10 Best Node.js Blogging Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ghost
Turn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39.6K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
hexo
A fast, simple & powerful blog framework, powered by Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34.2K
Weekly Downloads
19.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
61
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
sb
simple-blog
A simple blogging platform built on Node.js that doesn't need user sessions.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
sb
scotch-blog
A really classy, dead simple, markdown based, blogging framework for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
nodejs-blog
Node JS blog application that functions as an API between the database and a NodeJS application using blogposts.
Save
GPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
poe
poet
A node.js blog engine
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
589
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
postleaf
Simple, beautiful publishing with Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
loo
looseleaf
Lightweight blogging engine for node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hadron
Minimalist, hackable publishing platform
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
emd
emdash
Simple blogging with node/iojs + GitHub.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ver
veria
Veria CMS is a lightweight Node.js blogging platform
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
