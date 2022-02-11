openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Blogging Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ghost

Turn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39.6K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

hexo

A fast, simple & powerful blog framework, powered by Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34.2K
Weekly Downloads
19.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
61
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
sb

simple-blog

A simple blogging platform built on Node.js that doesn't need user sessions.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
sb

scotch-blog

A really classy, dead simple, markdown based, blogging framework for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
8yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned

nodejs-blog

Node JS blog application that functions as an API between the database and a NodeJS application using blogposts.

GPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3yrs ago
poe

poet

A node.js blog engine

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
589
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago

postleaf

Simple, beautiful publishing with Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
loo

looseleaf

Lightweight blogging engine for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago

hadron

Minimalist, hackable publishing platform

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
emd

emdash

Simple blogging with node/iojs + GitHub.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
ver

veria

Veria CMS is a lightweight Node.js blogging platform

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago